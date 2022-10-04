Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $35,828.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00014170 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00067885 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.