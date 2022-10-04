Richelieu Gestion PLC Sells 1,500 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Richelieu Gestion PLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.74. The company had a trading volume of 100,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,939. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average of $118.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

