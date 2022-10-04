Richelieu Gestion PLC Purchases 60,360 Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG)

Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its position in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,360 shares during the quarter. Nouveau Monde Graphite accounts for approximately 2.5% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC owned approximately 0.81% of Nouveau Monde Graphite worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NMG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. 1,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,989. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

