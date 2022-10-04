Richelieu Gestion PLC Invests $199,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,551,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,223,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.56. 26,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

