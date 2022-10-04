Richelieu Gestion PLC Increases Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 185.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUN. Roth Capital cut their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.86 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,005,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,078,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,005,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,323 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,631 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

