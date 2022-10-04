Richelieu Gestion PLC Has $89,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Richelieu Gestion PLC reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $204,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 71,015 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of PXD traded up $9.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.50. The stock had a trading volume of 56,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.48 and a 200 day moving average of $241.70. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

