Richelieu Gestion PLC Acquires Shares of 120,116 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.8% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $700,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. 426,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,379,698. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.