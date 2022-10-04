Richard Simpson Purchases 14,695 Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) insider Richard Simpson acquired 14,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £14,988.90 ($18,111.29).

Watkin Jones Price Performance

WJG traded down GBX 51.20 ($0.62) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 101 ($1.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,577,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,515. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. Watkin Jones Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 98.10 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 282.09 ($3.41). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 196.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £258.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,366.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Further Reading

