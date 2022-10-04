Rice Partnership LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

IWF opened at $215.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

