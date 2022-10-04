Rice Partnership LLC Sells 10,123 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.9% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 3.3 %

ETN stock opened at $137.79 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.15.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

