Rice Partnership LLC Purchases 3,545 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

NYSE COP opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

