Rice Partnership LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after buying an additional 1,086,724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after buying an additional 900,581 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after buying an additional 844,052 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

SCHD opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85.

