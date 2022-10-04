Rice Partnership LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

