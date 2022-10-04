Rice Partnership LLC Has $4.02 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after buying an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $268.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.04 and its 200-day moving average is $269.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.