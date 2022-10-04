Rice Partnership LLC Acquires Shares of 27,782 Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZTA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $105,977,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $10,815,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $9,088,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $5,856,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $3,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Azenta’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZTA. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

