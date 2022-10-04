RFOX Finance (VFOX) Price Hits $0.21

RFOX Finance (VFOX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One RFOX Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RFOX Finance has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. RFOX Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $12,166.00 worth of RFOX Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About RFOX Finance

RFOX Finance’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. RFOX Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. RFOX Finance’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io. RFOX Finance’s official website is rfox.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Venture builder that creates internet companies in emerging markets based in Southeast Asia. RFOX Finance is the launchpad for RFOX VALT, a fully immersive discovery shopping and retail experience. Users Earn tokens through Yield Farming.$RFOX tokens can be stored on the ETH or BSC blockchain. At this stage, $VFOX will only be stored on the Binance Smart Chain.Farming of RFOX-VFOX will take place in farms on RFOX Finance. Following the launch of VFOX farms you will also be able to purchase BEP-20 RFOX and $VFOX tokens directly through RFOX Finance and PancakeSwap on Binance Smart Chain.”

