ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.05. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.66.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,534.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,159,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,534.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $91,159,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,084 shares of company stock valued at $7,913,499. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.