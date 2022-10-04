Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 3rd (BDX, CCI, CENTA, CPF, CSX, ELS, ENV, ICLR, KBAL, LDOS)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 3rd:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$40.00.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

