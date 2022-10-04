Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Rent-A-Center Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $18.08. 1,994,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,110. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at about $1,023,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

