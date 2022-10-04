Release Project Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Release Project has a market capitalization of $650,438.09 and approximately $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Release Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000336 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Release Project

Release Project is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official website is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange."

