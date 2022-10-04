Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.55.

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.8 %

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

REG opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $78.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.