Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Costco Wholesale (COST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST):

9/26/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $560.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $600.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $571.00 to $559.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $600.00 to $550.00.

9/23/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $517.00 to $512.00.

9/23/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $440.00 to $455.00.

9/21/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $579.00 to $581.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $585.00.

9/2/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $610.00 to $585.00.

8/5/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $560.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.63 on Tuesday, reaching $482.36. 50,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $523.14 and a 200-day moving average of $516.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Get Costco Wholesale Co alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.