Realfinance Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22,989.00 (REFI)

Realfinance Network (REFI) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. Realfinance Network has a market cap of $162,400.00 and approximately $22,989.00 worth of Realfinance Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Realfinance Network has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Realfinance Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Realfinance Network Profile

Realfinance Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. Realfinance Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Realfinance Network is exchange.realfinance.network/#/swap. Realfinance Network’s official Twitter account is @refi_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Realfinance Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refi is an investment network platform and financial services. Refi swap is a protocol that allows buyers and sellers to exchange their Bep20 tokens, Refi Tokens are a means of payment in this protocol later.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realfinance Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realfinance Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realfinance Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

