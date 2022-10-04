Real Estate Investors plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.81 (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Real Estate Investors Trading Up 1.5 %

LON RLE opened at GBX 31.98 ($0.39) on Tuesday. Real Estate Investors has a 1-year low of GBX 30.50 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 41.90 ($0.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.21. The company has a market capitalization of £57.49 million and a PE ratio of 393.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.71.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

