RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Purchases $735,200.00 in Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $735,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,196,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,366,064.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE RMAX traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,878. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.65 million, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.30. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 88.21%. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is -115.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jonestrading lowered their target price on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Articles

