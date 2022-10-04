Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of RTX traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.58. 72,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533,985. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

