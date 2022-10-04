Raymond James Boosts Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $34.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 119.35% from the stock’s current price.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,832,000 after buying an additional 238,200 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after buying an additional 783,621 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

