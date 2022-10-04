Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches Market Cap of $8.78 Million

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and $28,592.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0878 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00086025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00064124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00030276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007759 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

