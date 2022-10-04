Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.61 million-$398.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.76 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Radiant Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,392. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $298.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.