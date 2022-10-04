Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.83

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 17600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QST shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.40 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Questor Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.32 million and a P/E ratio of -6.77.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Articles

