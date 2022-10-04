QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,621.00

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $2,621.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

