QANplatform (QANX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $150,838.00

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, QANplatform has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. QANplatform has a total market cap of $38.53 million and approximately $150,838.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QANplatform

QANplatform was first traded on May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins. QANplatform’s official website is www.qanplatform.com. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/QANplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform.

Buying and Selling QANplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.”

