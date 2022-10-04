Pyxis Tankers Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PXSAP)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Down 0.3 %

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

