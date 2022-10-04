Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,112 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.18% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $55,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,191 shares of company stock worth $799,841 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. The company had a trading volume of 44,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,735. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

