Public Mint Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $4,626.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033333 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

