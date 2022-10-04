Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Down 0.8%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.97 and last traded at $61.30. Approximately 8,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,308,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Prothena Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $238,266.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 16,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $876,072.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $682,890.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $238,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Prothena by 9.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 52.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 74.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

