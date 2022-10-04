Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Oppenheimer

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RXDX opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Amundi bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.