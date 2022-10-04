Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Oppenheimer

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.30.

RXDX opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 1,316,426 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 546,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 677.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 259,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $9,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

