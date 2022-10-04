Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.86. The company had a trading volume of 91,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,995. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.73 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.47.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

