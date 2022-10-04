Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Premier worth $49,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Premier by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 226,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 209,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

