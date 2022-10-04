PrairieView Partners LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

