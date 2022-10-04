PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 8,706 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 41,837 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

