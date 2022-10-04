PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVES. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 89,651 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.