PrairieView Partners LLC Invests $117,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

