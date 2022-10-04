PrairieView Partners LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

