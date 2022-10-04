PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 1,288 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

