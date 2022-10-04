PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$21.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of PREKF opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

