PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at Citigroup

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $131.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.57. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 32,695 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in PPG Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 141,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,397,000 after buying an additional 104,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

