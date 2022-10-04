Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Portland General Electric comprises approximately 2.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Portland General Electric worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.08. 542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,185. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $43.36 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.