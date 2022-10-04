Polkamarkets (POLK) Market Cap Tops $5.50 Million

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $350,138.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.98 or 1.00023667 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00051888 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079186 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

